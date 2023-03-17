Marauding attacks by gang members in northeast Brazil have continued for a third night despite a beefed-up presence of security forces, authorities said.

Media reports carried images of public buses and buildings in flames in nine cities on Thursday — including state capital Natal — in the northeastern Rio Grande do Norte state.

In Natal, a garbage collection centre, a supermarket and a gas station were all set ablaze, the G1 news site said.

"Never in my life have I seen something like this going on. We left for work ... and we came across this. It is very sad," Reinaldo Silva, a mason in Natal, told the AFP news agency.

Authorities dispatched an additional 220 federal police to the state, but reinforcements may climb as high as 800 in the coming days, Justice and Security Minister Flavio Dino told CNN.

