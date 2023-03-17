Lacking sniffer dogs and armed just with shovels, rescuers in storm-ravaged Malawi made a grim hunt for buried bodies after Cyclone Freddy struck the eastern African country, killing more than 300 people.

On Friday, Malawi authorities said Freddy killed at least 326 people, with 200 still missing. There are hundreds of evacuation centers set up across the country for survivors.

Malawi’s president, Lazarus Chakwera, declared a 14-day national mourning period on Thursday.

In Mozambique, authorities said at least 53 were killed since Saturday, with 50,000 more still displaced. It’s expected that the death toll in both nations will continue to climb.

As the rains ceased for the first time in five days on Thursday, rescuers in Malawi dug up decomposing bodies from the mud and the debris of homes that had been swept away by the storm.

A joint operation by the military and local inhabitants recovered five bodies in Manje, a township around 15 kilometres (nine miles) south of the commercial capital Blantyre, after locals said they had spotted bubbles forming under the muddy rubble.

In a wrecked house half-covered in mud, five soldiers and 10 community members used three shovels to unearth the corpse of a middle-aged man.

The team created a makeshift stretcher using two logs and a sack and wrapped his remains in a second sack in the absence of a body bag.

They then began a trek to the foot of the mountain, where an ambulance and military vehicles were waiting.

Along the rocky and muddy path, sombre villagers made their way, whispering commiserations and condolences.

"Since yesterday, we noticed that there have been bubbles forming in the mud so we suspected that there were dead bodies down there, and we decided to alert the rescue teams," local resident Alfred Mbule said.

"Just this morning alone, our group has recovered three bodies and another group has recovered two bodies. Yesterday afternoon we recovered three bodies," he said.

No one in the immediate community could identify the corpses, which were in a state of decomposition.

Manje, on the eastern side of Soche Mountain, straddles a mudslide triggered by the pounding rains.

"We suspect that these bodies may have come from up the mountain in the mudslide and they just happened to be trapped by these houses that are still standing," Mbule said.

World's longest tropical storm