The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has reported that approximately 2.5 tonnes of uranium have gone missing from a site in Libya.

The IAEA inspectors discovered that ten drums filled with uranium ore had disappeared during their visit to the undisclosed site earlier this week, raising concerns about potential radiological risks and nuclear security threats.

Anas El Gomati, the founder and Director General of the Tripoli-based Sadeq Institute, tells TRT World that the uranium has most likely been stolen from northeast Sabha, a city about 640 kilometres away from Tripoli.

“The possibility of nuclear materials falling into the hands of non-state actors or terrorist groups pose a significant security threat, not only to Libya but also to its neighbouring countries and the international community,” says Gomati.

Gomati adds, “the missing uranium could potentially be used to create a dirty bomb or be sold on the black market to other parties interested in developing nuclear weapons.”

According to Gomati, two warehouses in the region containing uranium are under the control of Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar.

Therefore, Gomati suggests, Haftar's militias could be behind the disappearance of the uranium, as they had access to the warehouses.

Gomati also points out that the site is under the "zone of influence" of the Russian Wagner Group, and suggests that the mercenaries may also have been involved in stealing the uranium.

The IAEA has stated that further investigation will be conducted to ascertain the whereabouts of the nuclear material and clarify the circumstances surrounding its removal.

It is uncertain when the uranium went missing, but inspectors were previously unable to visit the location due to ongoing conflicts in the region.