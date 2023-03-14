Russia does not object to another extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative "but only for 60 days," the deputy foreign minister said.

The deal was set to complete its second term on March 18.

Sergey Vershinin's remarks on Monday came in a statement following a Russian delegation meeting with UN Conference on Trade and Development Secretary-General Rebeca Grynspan and UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths.

"Our further stance will be determined upon the tangible progress on normalization of our agricultural exports, not in words, but in deeds," Vershinin said.

"It includes bank payments, transport logistics, insurance, 'unfreezing' of financial activities and ammonia supplies via the 'Tolyatti-Odessa' pipeline."

Noting that sides also discussed the memorandum of understanding between Russia and the UN to facilitate unimpeded exports of food and fertilizer, Griffiths expressed - according to a UN statement - that the UN remains "fully committed" to the Black Sea Grain Initiative, as well as to efforts to facilitate the export of Russian food and fertilizer.

The UN will do "everything possible" to preserve the integrity of the grain deal and ensure its continuity, he confirmed.