In his first address since being handed a historic third term, China's President Xi Jinping has emphasised the need to strengthen national security.

Xi, 69, on Monday thanked the thousands of delegates at Beijing's Great Hall of the People for giving him a third term, vowing to "take the needs of the country as my mission, and the interests of the people as my yardstick".

Xi became China's most powerful leader in generations last week when he was reappointed for another five years at the helm of the world's most populous nation, in a break with long-standing political precedent.

The National People's Congress (NPC) –– a carefully choreographed conclave of China's rubber-stamp parliament –– also appointed a key Xi ally, Li Qiang, as the new premier.

'Heavy responsibilty'