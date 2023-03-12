WORLD
2 MIN READ
Thousands rally in London to show solidarity with health care workers
Junior doctors in England are set to begin 3-day strike action on Monday, as Health Secretary Barclay urges them to have formal pay talks and call off the industrial action.
Thousands rally in London to show solidarity with health care workers
Thousands marched in support of health care workers / AA
March 12, 2023

A large crowd in London has demonstrated in solidarity with Britain's health care workers.

The demonstration by SOS NHS (National Health Service) - a coalition of campaign groups and trade unions - demanded on Saturday, the government make fair pay hikes for health care workers in the face of increasing living costs.

Thousands chanted to voice support for health care workers while carrying banners that read: "End the NHS crisis" and "NHS staff deserve fair pay".

READ MORE:UK ministers to hold talks with unions amid hospital crises

Labour party in attendance

Main opposition Labour party MPs attended along with doctors, nurses and representatives from unions.

Recommended

Junior doctors in England will begin a three-day strike action Monday because of an ongoing dispute concerning a pay hike.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay announced early on Saturday that he urged the junior doctors union, BMA, to have formal pay talks and call off the upcoming industrial action.

"Let’s have a constructive dialogue to make the NHS a better place to work and ensure we deliver the care patients need," he wrote on Twitter.

READ MORE: UK government mulls calling on military to ease strikes: Conservative Party

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
False prophet of peace: Netanyahu’s UNGA speech unmasked
By Ramzy Baroud, Romana Rubeo
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Palestinians dismiss Netanyahu's speech broadcast in Gaza as ‘megalomania’
By Mohamed Solaimane
Trump says he'll send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle 'domestic terrorists'