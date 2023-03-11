WORLD
Biden, Sunak, Albanese expected to announce landmark nuclear submarine deal
The United States, Britain and Australia had initially announced a new three-way security pact dubbed AUKUS in September 2021 as part of efforts to counter China in the Indo-Pacific region.
Nuclear-powered submarines would allow Australia in the coming decades to maintain an underwater presence for months, offering an advantage as China's military expands its reach. / Reuters Archive
March 11, 2023

The leaders of the United States, Britain and Australia meet in San Diego with an expected announcement on nuclear submarines, a landmark step in military cooperation as concerns grow over a fast-rising China.

US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will gather on Monday in the California naval hub to flesh out the new three-way security pact dubbed AUKUS which the nations unveiled in September 2021.

The key element of AUKUS was a US agreement to export to Australia its prized technology of nuclear-powered submarines, previously shared only with Britain when it designed its undersea fleet in the 1960s.

Australia has made clear that it will not pursue nuclear weapons, unlike its two allies.

But nuclear-powered submarines would allow Australia in the coming decades to maintain an underwater presence for months, offering an advantage as China's military expands its reach.

Britain's The Times newspaper reported that Australia is expected to acquire submarines built by Britain, rather than the United States, under the AUKUS pact because it is easier to crew the smaller UK vessels.

READ MORE:Australia expects to finalise submarine deal with US

China warning

Ahead of the expected announcement for British-built submarines with US parts, China warned that AUKUS risked setting off an arms race and accused the three countries of setting back nuclear nonproliferation efforts.

"We urge the US, the UK and Australia to abandon the Cold War mentality and zero-sum games, honour international obligations in good faith and do more things that are conducive to regional peace and stability," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing.

Recommended

"Each nation has a slightly different rationale for AUKUS but it largely boils down to China," Charles Edel, the Australia chair at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, said.

China in recent months reached a controversial security pact with the Solomon Islands and has not ruled out the use of force to take Taiwan, a self-governing democracy that is claimed by Beijing and effectively blocks it from projecting military power deeper into the Pacific.

READ MORE:Why has the China-Solomon Islands defence deal irked the West?

France unhappy

AUKUS infuriated France as Australia abruptly scrapped a $66 billion deal to buy French conventional submarines.

France in anger recalled its ambassadors from Washington and Canberra over Australia's scrapping of the 2016 submarine deal, although relations with the United States have returned to normal.

A French official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the San Diego summit was "none of our business" but that the three nations had made a point of consulting on what they are doing.

"We continue to think it was a mistake," he said. "Regarding Australia, it was treason."

READ MORE:Australia, France reach settlement over submarine deal dispute

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
