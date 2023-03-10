French President Emmanuel Macron has insisted on the need for raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 in order to make the French pension system financially sustainable in the coming years, in a letter to workers' unions.

Friday's move comes after more than million demonstrators marched in cities and towns across France this week as train and metro drivers, refinery workers and others started open-ended strikes against the government's plan.

Unions called for more protests on Saturday. They are demanding the withdrawal of the bill, which is being debated by the French Senate this week.

According to the letter provided by the president's office on Friday, Macron said he made the choice to "make the French work a little longer" because other options, which he rejected, would have involved "decreasing pensions, raising taxes or letting our children and grandchildren carry the financial burden."

Union leader Francois Hommeril of the CFE-CGC, which represents workers in the energy sector, among others, said that Macron's letter appeared to be another "missed opportunity" for the president to pursue reforms while listening to concerned workers.

The president "acts as if the social movement did not exist," French broadcaster BFM TV quoted Hommeril as saying. He added: "I am very disappointed and worried about (Macron's) response."

Keeping election promise