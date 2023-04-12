Four people have been killed in a "firing incident" inside a military station in the northern Indian state of Punjab, according to officials.

An army spokesman said early Wednesday in a statement that the incident was reported around 4.35 a.m. local time (2305GMT) inside a military station in Bathinda district.

"The military station's quick reaction teams were activated. The area was cordoned off and sealed," the statement said, adding that a search operation is in progress.

The spokesman said four deaths were reported, and "further details are being ascertained."