WORLD
3 MIN READ
Qatar calls talk of Syria's return to Arab League 'speculation'
Diplomats say Damascus' return to Arab League and presence at an expected summit in May will be discussed in Friday's meeting of regional powers, but Qatar's premier says nothing has been proposed.
Qatar calls talk of Syria's return to Arab League 'speculation'
Syria was suspended from the Arab League in 2011, months after Bashar al Assad ordered a brutal crackdown on a pro-democracy uprising. / Reuters Archive
April 13, 2023

Talk of Syria returning to the Arab League is speculation as the reasons for its expulsion still exist, Qatar has said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani's comments on Thursday came ahead of Friday's meeting of regional foreign ministers that neighbouring Saudi Arabia called to discuss Syria's return to the Arab League.

Diplomats say that Syria's return to the Arab League and presence at an expected summit in May will be discussed.

However, Al Thani, who will be at the talks, said nothing has been proposed.

"It is all speculation about Syria [returning] in the Arab League, and the decision is up to the Syrian people," Al Thani said in a nationally televised interview.

"Qatar's position is clear that there were reasons to suspend Syria's membership, and these reasons still exist," he added.

Syria was suspended from the Arab League in 2011, months after Bashar al Assad ordered a brutal crackdown on a pro-democracy uprising.

Qatar has been a major aid donor to Syrian refugees.

"The war has stopped, but the Syrian people are still displaced," the prime minister said.

"We do not want to impose solutions on the Syrian people, and there must be a political solution.

Recommended

"We do not take any step without a political solution, and each country has its own decision and sovereign right."

READ MORE:'Discussion under way' between Saudi Arabia, Syria over consular services

Back from isolation

Several Arab countries, including regional heavyweights Egypt and the UAE, have mended ties with Damascus, in contrast to 2011 when many Western and Arab states boycotted Assad over his brutal crackdown on protests — violence that led to a protracted civil war.

Hundreds of thousands of people have died in that war, which drew in numerous foreign powers and splintered the country.

Ministers and top officials from the six Gulf Cooperation Council countries — Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates — plus Egypt, Iraq and Jordan will gather at Saudi Arabia's request on Friday.

Assad's attendance at next month's Arab League meeting, though largely symbolic, would mark the most significant development in his rehabilitation within the Arab world since 2011.

Reports say some countries support Syria's return, and its Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad arrived in Jeddah on Wednesday, the first such visit since the war began.

READ MORE:Saudi Arabia, Syria discuss ways to end Damascus' diplomatic isolation

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
False prophet of peace: Netanyahu’s UNGA speech unmasked
By Ramzy Baroud, Romana Rubeo
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Palestinians dismiss Netanyahu's speech broadcast in Gaza as ‘megalomania’
By Mohamed Solaimane
Trump says he'll send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle 'domestic terrorists'
Nations vie to host UN and its agencies amid funding crisis stemming from US cuts
By Baba Umar
Iran recalls ambassadors to Europe as Pezeshkian downplays UN sanctions snapback
US to revoke Colombian president's visa over 'incendiary actions' during pro-Palestine protest in NY
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Syrian judge issues arrest warrant for ousted President Bashar al Assad
Denmark spots unidentified drones over military sites