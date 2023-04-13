Talk of Syria returning to the Arab League is speculation as the reasons for its expulsion still exist, Qatar has said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani's comments on Thursday came ahead of Friday's meeting of regional foreign ministers that neighbouring Saudi Arabia called to discuss Syria's return to the Arab League.

Diplomats say that Syria's return to the Arab League and presence at an expected summit in May will be discussed.

However, Al Thani, who will be at the talks, said nothing has been proposed.

"It is all speculation about Syria [returning] in the Arab League, and the decision is up to the Syrian people," Al Thani said in a nationally televised interview.

"Qatar's position is clear that there were reasons to suspend Syria's membership, and these reasons still exist," he added.

Syria was suspended from the Arab League in 2011, months after Bashar al Assad ordered a brutal crackdown on a pro-democracy uprising.

Qatar has been a major aid donor to Syrian refugees.

"The war has stopped, but the Syrian people are still displaced," the prime minister said.

"We do not want to impose solutions on the Syrian people, and there must be a political solution.