The Turkish president has called for the formulation of a new constitution for the country that stands up for the public’s hopes and dreams.

"Let's make a new, civil, libertarian constitution that embraces the dreams of all the people of this country. This is a call for all 85 million (people in Türkiye)," Recep Tayyip Erdogan told a groundbreaking ceremony for houses and the handover of over 1,400 houses and 17 shops in the southeastern province of Diyarbakir on Friday.

Speaking in what is known as Türkiye's largest Kurdish-majority city, Erdogan spoke of thousands of killings by the terrorist group PKK, saying the group’s interest is not the Kurdish people, as they are "murderers and terrorists."

"They are not interested in Diyarbakir. They work for the interest of whoever backs them," he added.

Emphasising that Türkiye will not accept a political system that bows down to others, Erdogan added that it will also reject politics steered by terrorist groups such as the PKK and FETO, the group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Türkiye.

"In this Türkiye, no one can be despised or marginalised due to their origin, belief, language, or attire," Erdogan said.