Saudi Arabia to host Hamas chief Haniyeh on Monday: Palestinian source
The visit will be the first by Hamas to Saudi Arabia in years.
The last Hamas visit to Saudi Arabia took place in 2015 when former group leader Khaled Meshal met with King Salman bin Abdulaziz and senior Saudi officials. / Reuters Archive
April 16, 2023

Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh will visit Saudi Arabia for the first such visit in years, according to a Palestinian source.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity to Anadolu Agency, said Haniyeh will lead a high-profile delegation during the visit to the kingdom on Monday.

There was no offical confirmation yet from Riyadh.

The delegation will hold talks with Saudi officials on a number of Palestinian and regional issues as well as bilateral relations between Hamas and Saudi Arabia, the source said.

According to the source, the issue of Palestinian detainees in Saudi Arabia will top the agenda of talks between the two sides.

Restoring bilateral ties 

The visit “marks the first important step on the path of restoring bilateral ties between Saudi Arabia and Hamas” after years of tension, the source said.

The last Hamas visit to Saudi Arabia was in 2015 when former group leader Khaled Meshal met with King Salman bin Abdulaziz and senior Saudi officials.

In August 2021, a Saudi court sentenced 69 Palestinian and Jordanian nationals with different jail terms over accusations of Hamas links.

Riyadh, however, released most of the detainees in recent months, including Hamas representative to the kingdom Mohammed al Khudari. 

SOURCE:AA
