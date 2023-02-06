The sports world has sympathized with Türkiye after strong earthquakes hit the country's southern region, leaving hundreds of people dead and thousands injured.

European football's governing body UEFA and EuroLeague Basketball shared condolences messages each on Twitter.

"The thoughts of UEFA and the European football community are with the people of Türkiye and Syria, and all those affected by this morning's devastating earthquake," UEFA tweeted on Monday.

EuroLeague offered its condolences over the loss of lives in the quake, saying: " Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the recent earthquake in Türkiye."

READ MORE:World in solidarity with Türkiye after powerful earthquakes

Real Madrid and FC Barcelona also condoled with the families of those killed in the earthquake.

"Real Madrid C. F., the club's president and its Board of Directors would like to share their deepest sympathy and solidarity for the earthquake that has struck Türkiye and Syria in the last few hours," Real Madrid said.