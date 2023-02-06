POLITICS
Global sporting world shows solidarity with Türkiye after deadly quakes
At least 1,014 people have been killed after the powerful pre-dawn earthquake hit southern Türkiye.
Dozens of aftershocks and separate earthquakes have been recorded following a powerful earthquake that hit Türkiye early morning on Monday. / AA
February 6, 2023

The sports world has sympathized with Türkiye after strong earthquakes hit the country's southern region, leaving hundreds of people dead and thousands injured.

European football's governing body UEFA and EuroLeague Basketball shared condolences messages each on Twitter.

"The thoughts of UEFA and the European football community are with the people of Türkiye and Syria, and all those affected by this morning's devastating earthquake," UEFA tweeted on Monday.

EuroLeague offered its condolences over the loss of lives in the quake, saying: " Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the recent earthquake in Türkiye."

Real Madrid and FC Barcelona also condoled with the families of those killed in the earthquake.

"Real Madrid C. F., the club's president and its Board of Directors would like to share their deepest sympathy and solidarity for the earthquake that has struck Türkiye and Syria in the last few hours," Real Madrid said.

Strong earthquakes

Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Kasapoglu said all national sports organizations in Türkiye have been suspended until further notice.

Earlier, the Turkish Football Federation extended its sympathy after the deadly earthquake.

Early in the morning, a magnitude 7.7 quake hit southern Kahramanmaras province, leaving at least 1,014 people dead and 7,003 others injured, according to the latest official figures

Later, a magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck Kahramanmaras on Monday afternoon, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
