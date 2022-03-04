Friday, March 4, 2022

Hong Kong suspends court services amid virus surge

Hong Kong has announced it will suspend court services for a month as the city recorded more than 50,000 new cases for the third consecutive day.

The judiciary said it would adjourn most hearings between March 7 and April 11 after "striking a balance between public health considerations and due administration of justice".

The suspension excludes ongoing hearings and urgent applications while some in-person proceedings will be dealt with on paper instead.

On Friday, Hong Kong saw 52,523 new infections, bringing the total to more than 390,000 since the highly transmissible Omicron variant broke through.

There have been 1,341 deaths in the latest wave among a population of 7.4 million, with more than half of the deceased being elderly people living in care homes.

NYC to lift school mask rules, vaccine mandates for dining

New York City will do away with several virus measures next week, after long priding itself as having America’s toughest Covid-19 measures.

Mandatory masking in public schools and vaccination requirements at restaurants, entertainment and cultural venues will end, Mayor Eric Adams has announced.

Individual businesses can still decide to keep mandates in place if they choose, but as of Monday the city will no longer require they check guests' vaccine cards.

Belgium set to remove almost all restrictions

Belgium will remove almost all its restrictions from Monday.

Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said the major easing has come almost exactly two years since the pandemic first struck the country, which is home to NATO and EU institutions.

From Monday, Belgians wanting to dine in a restaurant or visit a museum or cinema will not need a pass proving vaccination, recent recovery or a negative test.

Masks, currently required for most indoor venues, will only be mandatory on public transport and in hospitals and care homes. Capacity limits on indoor venues will also be lifted.

Survey finds almost a third of people report lingering symptom '6-12 months after Covid-19'

Almost a third of people report at least one ongoing symptom between 6 and 12 months after their infection, a survey of 152,000 people in Denmark has found.

The questionnaire-based study suggested that the most commonly reported long-term symptoms were changes in sense of smell and taste, as well as fatigue.

Conducted between September 2020 and April 2021, the survey compared the responses of 61,002 people who had tested positive six, nine or 12 months before with those of 91,878 people who had tested negative.

In total, 29.6 percent of the respondents who had tested positive reported at least one ongoing physical symptom 6 to 12 months after infection, compared to 13 percent in the control group.

Ireland's president isolating with Covid

Ireland's President Michael D Higgins has tested positive for Covid-19 and is displaying mild symptoms.

Higgins, 80, and his wife, Sabina, tested positive ahead of a visit to a school in a north Dublin suburb, a spokesman for his office said.

"President and Sabina Higgins ... having taken antigen tests that have tested positive, will be isolating for the next seven days," his office said.

"The president while isolating is continuing to work from home."

Türkiye reports over 38,000 new cases

Türkiye has confirmed 38,283 new infections,180 deaths and 63,311 recoveries over the past 24 hours.

The Health Ministry said a total of 365,614 tests were also done.

Türkiye has administered over 145.94 million doses of vaccines since it launched an immunisation drive in January 2021.

Earlier this week, Türkiye lifted the requirement to wear a mask outdoors.

South Korea breaks grim record of daily infections again

South Korea’s daily Covid-19 tally continues to climb, with the country reporting over 260,000 new cases for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Infections have surged since the first case of the highly contagious omicron variant was reported in South Korea last December.