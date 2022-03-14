Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has said he has changed his mind about retirement and will return to the NFL next season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady won six titles in 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, moved the Bucs in 2020 and led them to a championship. But Tampa Bay lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the playoffs and he had announced his retirement last month.

"These past two months I have realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands," Brady said on Sunday in an Instagram posting.

"That time will come. But it's not now.

Brady, who turns 45 in August, says he wants at least one more chance at a championship.

"I love my teammates and I love my supportive family. Without them, none of this is possible. I'm coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. We have unfinished business."

