“Well, you could get pide in months other than Ramadan too,” Ercan Bayraktar says. Bayraktar, the owner of Bayraktar Firini in Beyoglu, is a third generation baker. “But the pide you get in Ramadan is special, the flour is of a better quality,” he says. “It is a wheat flour that is more water-absorbent. It smells different when baked.”

When asked for more details about the Ramadan pide flour, Bayraktar says the flour factories begin preparing this special quality flour months in advance. “Ramadan pide production was the same 20 years ago, or even in my childhood, as it is today,” he adds.

Bayraktar says the small bakery tucked away in Balik Pazari (fish market) in Istanbul’s Beyoglu district has been there for at least 100 years. “We don’t know for sure exactly when it was established,” he notes, “but it goes back many decades”.

Baker Rahmi Burman at the Bayraktar Firini says the Ramadan pide would stick if they didn’t use wheat chaff to separate it from the wooden shovels they use to place pide into the brick oven.

The Ramadan pide, prepared upstairs in the production area that looks heavenly in all white, under fluorescent lighting on white tile and covered in flour, is something special, worker Izzet Boz says. He sums up what makes it special with one word: “Sifa [healing].” Aydin Ozleyen, his colleague, is a little more forthcoming: “It’s the quality of the flour,” he says.

Food historian Nazli Piskin confirms that within Istanbul, pide is more of a common sight during Ramadan, but that it exists beyond the Muslim holy month. “Yet if we are to look at Anatolia, pide is eaten year round.”

“Pide is kind of a flatbread. We call it flatbread but of course it has yeast,” she says. “It’s not like yufka [phyllo dough used for borek], which is without yeast.” According to Piskin, the pide maker’s mastery comes into play because “pide is not moulded but shaped by hand.”

“That’s why,” Piskin says, “each bakery’s pide is different.” She adds that the heat from the oven may also differ from bakery to bakery, but the most significant difference is the pide master.

“Pide can be prepared with or without eggs,” Piskin points out. “I don’t mean mixed into the dough. I mean brushed onto the surface of the pide after it has been shaped by hand and before it is placed into the oven.”

The pide baked with eggs has a more yellow to brownish cast, while the pide baked without eggs is whiter. “There is no such thing as superiority of one type over another,” Piskin says. “It simply is a matter of the family’s preference.”