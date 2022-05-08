Cholera has killed one child and infected 30 people in South Sudan, the first resurgence of the illness in nearly five years.

"The Ministry of Health would like to inform the public that the cholera outbreak has been declared in Rubkona county, Unity State," the ministry said in a statement late on Saturday.

"To date, a total of 31 cases including one death have been reported from Rubkona town and Bentiu IDP camp" and health officials are investigating whether there are any others, it said.

The fatality was a seven-year-old child who died on March 25. All others infected have been treated and released from hospital, it said.

The outbreak followed a steady rise in diarrhea cases in the affected areas, it said.