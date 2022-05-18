The US men's and women's national football teams will receive equal pay under a "historic" agreement, following years of pressure from female players.

The move announced by the US Soccer Federation on Wednesday is the first in the world to equalise World Cup prize money awarded to its men's and women's teams.

"This is a truly historic moment. These agreements have changed the game forever here in the United States and have the potential to change the game around the world," said US Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone.

The terms of the landmark agreement include "identical compensation for all competitions, including the FIFA World Cup, and the introduction of the same commercial revenue sharing mechanism for both teams," USSF said.

In addition, for non-World Cup tournaments, players from "both teams will earn an equal amount of the total prize money paid when both teams participate in the same competition."

READ MORE: Women soccer players sue for equal pay