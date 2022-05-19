As May 18 marks the International Museum Day, a museum in Istanbul put up a unique show, combining old coins and ancient sculptures in an art installation that embodies thousands of years of Greek, Roman and Ottoman history.

Nihat Tekdemir, the curator of the exhibition titled “Immortal Faces” at the Yapi Kredi Museum, says that their collection is based on a wide range of coins, from the Lycians to antiquity’s Greek and Roman to pre-Ottoman beylik as well as Ottoman and Turkish Republic era coins.

The Yapi Kredi Museum, a private institution established in 1992, is collaborating with Istanbul Archaeological Museums and the Sadberk Hanim Museum for “Immortal Faces.”

The idea of the exhibition came about because the museum wanted to celebrate its 30th anniversary, Tekdemir explains.

“At the same time, May 18, 2022 is International Museum Day as organised around the world by the International Council of Museums (ICOM). This year’s theme is ‘The Power of Museums’,” Tekdemir tells TRT World.

“To go along with this theme, we decided to collaborate with other museums for this exhibition.”

The museum wanted to create an exhibition that supported the coin collection with visages carved into marble as a reflection on visages imprinted on coins. With each step you take you are drawn into the intricate details on the ancient coins, primarily imprinted with rulers’ profiles, as you pass Greek and Roman busts.