The number of confirmed cases of monkeypox worldwide has reached 219 outside of countries where it is endemic, according to an update released by the European Union's disease agency.

More than a dozen countries where monkeypox is unusual, mostly in Europe, have reported at least one confirmed case, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said in an epidemiological note released on Wednesday night.

"This is the first time that chains of transmission are reported in Europe without known epidemiological links to West or Central Africa, where this disease is endemic," the note said.

It added that most of the cases were detected in young men, self-identifying as men who have sex with men.

The United Kingdom - where monkeypox's unusual appearance was first detected in early May - currently has the largest bulk of confirmed cases, 71.

It is followed by Spain with 51 cases and Portugal, 37. Outside of Europe, Canada has 15 and the United States has nine.

The total number of cases reported on Wednesday has increased five-fold since its first count on May 20, when the EU agency said there were 38 cases.

