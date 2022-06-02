Scientists have discovered the world's largest plant off the Australian coast — a seagrass meadow that has grown by repeatedly cloning itself.

Genetic analysis has revealed that the underwater fields of waving green seagrass are a single organism covering180 square kilometres through making copies of itself for over 4,500 years.

The research was published on Wednesday in Proceedings of the Royal Society B.

Scientists confirmed that the meadow was a single organism by sampling and comparing the DNA of seagrass shoots across the bed, wrote Jane Edgeloe, a study co-author and marine biologist at the University of Western Australia.

'Hopeful monsters'