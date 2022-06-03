Harini Logan of San Antonio won the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee after a first-ever "spell-off" was required for a champion to emerge in the extremely close competition.

Logan, 14, beat Vikram Raju, 12, of Denver on Thursday after their neck-and-neck competition required a "spell-off" to decide the winner, a first in the history of the Bee.

Takes home $50,000 from Scripps, plus further money prizes and reference works from Merriam-Webster and Encyclopedia Britannica.

The second-place prize is $25,000.

Logan and Raju claimed the top spots in the competition that pitted spellers ages 7-15 from across the United States and as far away as Guam for the 94th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee.

This year's competition was held at National Harbor, Maryland, just outside Washington, D.C.

In the spell-off, each competitor had 90 seconds to spell as many words correctly as possible. Raju went first and spelled 15 words correctly of the 19 he attempted.

Logan, who waited for her turn in a sound-proof area, emerged to spell 21 words correctly of the 26 she attempted.