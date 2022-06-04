Colombian superstar Shakira and FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique have announced they were calling time on their relationship of more than a decade.

“We regret to confirm that we are separating,” the two said in a statement released by Shakira’s public relations firm on Saturday.

“For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”

The couple shares two sons and had been living together for years on the outskirts of Barcelona.

In recent days, rumours of the demise of the couple’s 11-year relationship had gripped Spanish media, fueled by media reports that Pique, 35, had left the family’s home in Barcelona and was living by himself in the city.

The 45-year-old "Hips don't Lie" songstress is one of the biggest names in the global music industry and has sold more than 60 million albums.

Spanish football hero Pique, 35, won the 2010 World Cup and the 2012 European Championship, and is a three-time Champions League winner with Barcelona.

With her mix of Latin and Arabic rhythms and rock influence, three-time Grammy winner Shakira is one of the biggest stars from Latin America, scoring major global hits with songs such as "Hips don't Lie" and "Whenever, Wherever".