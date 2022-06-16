POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Pakistan minister stirs controversy with ‘drink less tea, save money’ plea
Pakistan is the world's biggest importer of tea — known locally as "chai" — with the latest government figures showing it pays over $515 million a year to bring in the commodity.
Pakistan minister stirs controversy with ‘drink less tea, save money’ plea
A Pakistani is believed to drink at least three cups of tea a day on average, the nation's caffeinated drink of choice. / AFP
June 16, 2022

A minister in Pakistan's newly elected government has faced criticism following his plea to the nation to drink less tea to help save on imports.

“I appeal to the people to reduce their tea drinking by one or two cups a day because we also borrow money for the tea, which is imported,” Ahsan Iqbal said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Some have openly advised Iqbal on social media to resign.

“Yesterday Ahsan Iqbal asked us to consume less tea and tomorrow they may say eat less. Is it a solution?” asked Dil Sher, who owns a roadside tea stall on the outskirts of Islamabad.

"Why should we reduce the use of tea... we drink at our own expense, we don't drink with government money," said Jan Muhammad, 45, a truck driver who says he drinks between 15 to 20 cups a day.

"When you drive and you can't see the road... then there is a risk of an accident. That's why 20 cups are compulsory," he said. 

One of the world's top tea importers

At a tea stall in Islamabad's Aabpara market, baker Muhammad Ibrahim said he drank 12 cups every day.

Recommended

"I take three, four cups in the morning, then three in the afternoon and three, four late night," he said. "This is my addiction."

The university professor noted tea was routinely served at almost every meeting — especially those held by government officials.

"How will we reduce the use of tea when tea is the main drink in all the official meetings?" he asked.

"Chai" usually sells for around 20 cents (45 Pakistani rupees) a cup at stalls across the country.

Pakistan is among the world's top tea importers, a hugely popular drink among both the rich and the poor in the country of 220 million people. 

The government spends about $600 million from the central bank's hard currency reserves for tea imports annually.

READ MORE:Pakistan defers plans to resume imports from India

SOURCE:AP, AFP
Explore
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister