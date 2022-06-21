A systematic review of research findings has found that some people who experience heart failure have less biodiversity in their gut, or have elevated gut metabolites. Both these conditions are associated with more hospital visits and greater risk of death.

“Living inside every person are trillions of microorganisms — bacteria, viruses, fungi and other life forms that are collectively known as the microbiome. Various organs have distinct microbial inhabitants, but the group that has attracted the most attention in biomedical research is the one in the gut,” Herb Brody writes in Nature.

Researchers recently writing in Heart Failure Reviews point out that “There is an expanding body of research on the bidirectional relationship of the human gut microbiome and cardiovascular disease, including heart failure (HF).”

“Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men, women, and people of most racial and ethnic groups in the United States,” the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warn. Heart failure affects more than six million US residents annually, and is seen as the end-stage of progressive cardiovascular disease.

The researchers analysed seven years of genetic, pharmacologic and other types of research findings from around the world to come up with a wide perspective on how the microbiome can influence heart failure. Their overview focused on one harmful metabolite called trimethylamine-N-oxide (TMAO) that is produced by gut microbiota upon consumption of full-fat dairy products, egg yolks and red meat.

They wrote: “Patients with [heart failure] had less biodiversity in faecal samples compared to controls.”

“To diagnose and manage heart failure we rely on certain findings and test results, but we do not know how poor heart function influences the activities of the gut, including the absorption of food and medications,” says Kelley Anderson, associate professor of nursing at Georgetown and corresponding author of the study.