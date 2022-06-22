Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has described Sadio Mane as a "modern-day icon" of the English club after the Senegal forward's move to Bayern Munich for $33.5 million was finalised.

“It’s a big moment - there is no point in anyone trying to pretend otherwise," Klopp said on Wednesday.

“One of Liverpool’s greatest ever players is leaving and we must acknowledge how significant this is."

The 30-year-old Mane has signed a contract with Bayern through June 2025 in a deal that could end up being worth $42.9 million depending on future achievements at the Bavarian powerhouse.

“There are very few players like him in the world,” Bayern chief executive Oliver Kahn said.

“We’re sure that Sadio Mane will delight our fans in the coming years with his spectacular style of play. He’s ambitious and eager to win more titles. This package is very strong.”

Klopp's sentiments were similar.

“He leaves with our gratitude and our love," the Liverpool manager said of Mane. "He leaves with his status among the greats guaranteed. And, yes, he leaves in a moment where he is one of the best players in world football."

“But we must not dwell on what we now lose, instead celebrate what we were privileged to have. The goals he scored, the trophies he won; a legend, for sure, but also a modern-day Liverpool icon."

