Sunday, June 26, 2022

Ukraine urges G7 to provide more arms, sanction Russia

The Ukrainian government has urged G7 leaders in Germany to provide more weapons and impose further sanctions against Moscow.

"G7 summit must respond with more sanctions on Russia and more heavy arms for Ukraine. Russia's sick imperialism must be defeated," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweets.

Canada sends two warships to Baltic Sea to bolster security

Canada has deployed two warships to the Baltic Sea and North Atlantic, joining a pair of frigates already in the region, to reinforce NATO's eastern flank.

Her Majesty's Canadian Ships (HMCS) Kingston and Summerside set sail for a four-month deployment as part of "deterrence measures in Central and Eastern Europe" launched in 2014 after Moscow annexed Crimea, the Canadian navy said in a statement.

Through October, the ships will participate in naval mine sweeping exercises and maintain a "high readiness" allowing them to "quickly and effectively respond in support of any NATO operations," it added.

Russia claims hitting three military training centres in Ukraine

The Russian armed forces hit three Ukrainian military facilities with high-precision weapons, the Russian Defence Ministry has said.

Igor Konashenkov, the ministry spokesperson, said that the Ukrainian military training centres were targeted in Chernihiv, Zhytomyr and Lviv.

"To date, 215 aircraft, 132 helicopters, 1,363 unmanned aerial vehicles, 350 air defence missile systems, 3,809 tanks and armoured vehicles, 682 multiple rocket launchers, and 3,012 special military vehicles have been destroyed in Ukraine," he claimed.

US sees 'profound impact' in Russia sanctions

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that Western sanctions on Russia over its attacks on Ukraine were having "a profound impact."

He said in an interview with CNN at the G-7 summit in Germany that "even as (Russia) gets oil revenues with higher prices it's unable to spend them because of the export controls."

He said: Russia “can’t acquire what it needs to modernise its defence sector, to modernise its technology, to modernise its energy exploration, which means that over time each of these areas is going to go in decline." He referred to forecasts that reckon the Russian economy will shrink by up to 15 percent next year.

Missiles kill one person and hit strategic bridge near Ukraine's Cherkasy: officials

Russian missiles struck near the central Ukrainian city of Cherkasy, killing one person and hitting a bridge that helps connect western regions with eastern battle zones, Ukrainian officials have said.

Cherkasy has been largely untouched by bombardment since the conflict started in February, but Russia has stepped up missile attacks across Ukraine this weekend.

"Today, the enemy launched missile attacks on the Cherkasy region. There are 2 strikes near the regional centre. One dead and five wounded. Infrastructure damaged," said regional governor Ihor Taburets on the Telegram app.

Biden calls latest Russian bombing of Kiev 'barbarism'

US President Joe Biden has described Russia's latest bombing of Ukraine's capital Kiev as "barbarism" at the G7 summit in Germany.

"It's more of their barbarism," Biden told reporters at the summit site in the German Alps, when asked for his reaction to the Russian missile strikes against a residential building.

Russia strikes Kiev residential neighbourhood

Russia has attacked the Ukrainian capital, striking at least two residential buildings, Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.

Klitschko said four people were hospitalised with injuries and a seven-year-old girl was pulled alive from the rubble. Culture minister Oleksandr Tkachenko said on Telegram that a kindergarten was hit in the attacks.