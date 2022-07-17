Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei has delivered a sizzling final lap to win his second successive world 10,000 metres gold, underlining the world record holder's status as the sport's number one distance runner.

Cheptegei kept his patience during a fascinating finale on Sunday as he led a group of eight at the bell but, unlike in last year’s Olympics when he was outkicked on the final lap, he had already been pouring on the pressure and was strong enough to hold off all-comers to win in 27:27.43 minutes.

"I did not aim to run really fast because of the heat, the Sun was very strong," Cheptegei said.

"I knew that if I get into the last fight, I can control it and I could speed it up. I was able to get stronger and keep it faster and faster."

Other medalists

Kenya’s Stanley Mburu, who took a heavy fall on the first lap, finished second in 27:27.90, with Jacob Kiplimo, third in Tokyo, getting another bronze for Uganda in 27:27.97.