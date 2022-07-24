Disney has announced a slew of Marvel superhero movies including two new "Avengers" films, as it offered screaming fans an emotional first glimpse at its upcoming "Black Panther" sequel.

The new "Avengers" movies will reach theatres in 2025, Walt Disney Co's Marvel Studios announced on Saturday at a presentation to fans at the annual Comic-Con pop culture convention in San Diego.

"Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" and "Avengers: Secret Wars" will wrap up phase six of the hugely successful Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said.

Phases four through six will be known as the Multiverse Saga, he said.

The Marvel franchise in recent films and shows explored the "multiverse" concept popularised by superhero comic books, in which infinite universes — and infinite versions of each hero and villain — exist in parallel realities.

The record-breaking Marvel movies have dominated Hollywood and global box offices in recent years, with 2019's "Avengers: Endgame" briefly becoming the highest-grossing film of all time at more than $2.79 billion.

Following footsteps of 'Endgame'

The films will aim to follow in the footsteps of "Avengers: Endgame," which built unprecedented hype by rounding off storylines presented in all the preceding Marvel films.