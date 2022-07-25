POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Muhammad Ali's 'Rumble in the Jungle' belt fetches $6.1M at auction
"Proud to be the steward," says Jim Irsay, owner of Indianapolis Colts, after acquiring American boxing giant's 1974 title-belt.
Muhammad Ali's 'Rumble in the Jungle' belt fetches $6.1M at auction
The 1974 fight was one of boxing’s most memorable moments in which Ali knocked out the fearsome George Foreman in Zaire clash.
July 25, 2022

Muhammad Ali's championship belt from his 1974 "Rumble in the Jungle" heavyweight title fight has been sold at an auction for $6.18 million.

The winner of the heated competition for the belt on Sunday was Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, according to Heritage Auctions in Dallas.

In a tweet, Irsay confirmed he acquired the belt for his collection of rock music, American history and pop culture memorabilia that is currently touring the country.

Memorable title-belt

Recommended

The belt will be displayed on August 2 at Chicago's Navy Pier and on September 9 in Indianapolis.

"Proud to be the steward!" Irsay tweeted.

"After several hours of watching two bidders go back and forth over this belt, this proved to be a battle worthy of the Rumble itself," Chris Ivy, Heritage's director of sports auctions, said in a statement.

The 1974 fight was one of boxing's most memorable moments. 

Ali stopped the fearsome George Foreman to recapture the heavyweight title in the African nation of Zaire. Ali won the fight in a knockout in the eighth round.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
China, North Korea vow united front against ‘hegemony, power politics’
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
'We are a resilient people': Mansour backs two-state solution as Gaza peace plan gains traction
By Sadiq S Bhat
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Trump says he'll send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle 'domestic terrorists'
Nations vie to host UN and its agencies amid funding crisis stemming from US cuts
By Baba Umar
'This is not organised': WFP admits Gaza food aid distribution has collapsed
By Sadiq S Bhat
Iran recalls ambassadors to Europe as Pezeshkian downplays UN sanctions snapback