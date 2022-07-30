Liverpool's new striker Darwin Nunez has scored a late goal on his debut as they drew first blood in this season's rivalry with Manchester City after a 3-1 win in the Community Shield.

The Uruguayan, bought from Benfica for an initial fee of $76.64 million (75 million euros), made himself an instant fan favourite after capping a lively appearance off the bench with a stoppage time goal to secure the first trophy of the season on Saturday.

English champions City started their big close-season signing, Norway's Erling Haaland but, in contrast to Nunez, he had a disappointing debut, missing several chances and struggling to combine with his new team mates.

However, another new City face, Argentine forward Julian Alvarez, found the target after coming on in the second half.

Trent Alexander-Arnold had opened the scoring, firing Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side ahead in the 21st minute of the 100th edition of the annual clash between the league champions and FA Cup winners.

Thiago Alcantara floated the ball to Mohamed Salah on the right and the Egyptian laid it back to Alexander-Arnold whose first time shot curled into the far corner.

Haaland, brought in from Borussia Dortmund, missed two first half chances to mark his City debut with a goal but Pep Guardiola's side were missing their usual fluency.

