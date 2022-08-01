Heybeliada, one of the Princes' Islands accessible by ferry from Istanbul, has about 5,000 permanent residents. Foot traffic only increases during summer months, so opening a bookshop on the island requires more than simply a love for books.

"It demands an act of courage," said Nazim Hikmet Erkan, a bearded middle-aged antiquarian, sitting in an armchair outside his shop, which sells old books.

Half a decade ago, Erkan –– impressed with the life, people, and architecture of Istanbul's second largest island –– finally moved to Heybeliada and then decided to open a shop here, as his fellow islanders insisted that they needed a bookshop.

Erkan said that with the shop, he also aims to "bridge people with their history."

Heybeliada is officially part of the Princes' Islands archipelago. It has been home to several local minorities and has emerged as one of the hotspot tourist destinations for Turkish as well as international tourists.

A 40-minute ferry trip from the shores of the Bosphorus, Heybeliada boasts sea beaches, a forest, cycling, and walking routes, and parks and neighborhoods embellished with numerous kinds of flowers.

Heybeli Sahaf, a ‘dream place’

Erkan studied management at Samsun 19 Mayis University before moving to Istanbul in the early 2000s.

With roots in Türkiye's Black Sea region, he took a job in the textiles industry before shifting to documentary filmmaking, where he assisted the director of photography.

"As the famous saying goes, 'the rocks and soil of Istanbul are made of gold,' so I came looking for opportunities... People from Anatolia have been coming here for centuries for this reason," said Erkan as he was interrupted by a passerby.

"This is a great spot! How nice! The best place on the island together with music, books, the wind, and the shade," said the lady, sounding like she knew Erkan, who nodded in the affirmative.

Heybeli Sahaf (Heybeli Antiquarian's Shop), with its motto "Zaman Satan Dukkan," meaning "the shop that sells time," is situated across a vital juncture of tracks on the island.

Most of the visitors to the island come across the bookshop, and many have "interesting questions" after coming across old photos being sold outside the premises of Istanbul and other famous places and personalities.

"Sometimes youngsters are surprised to see photographs and they ask what this thing is and how the photos were produced," Erkan told Anadolu Agency, acknowledging how internet penetration had changed the way people viewed life.

"Now, instead of taking and printing photographs, people click pictures with smartphones and save them in memory cards for times to come."

Old cassettes, typewriters, and decades-old newspapers and magazines adorn the tables around the shop.

"Researchers sometimes contact me, and many times they are successful in finding the material they need for their work," Erkan said, emphasizing that preserving history and historic pieces was important, despite life having changed fast.

After he moved to Heybeliada in 2014, Erkan noticed the place where he now runs his shop.

"It struck my mind that I had found my dream place, and one day when I learned that the tenant was vacating the shop, I decided to rent it, and thus began the bookshop journey on this beautiful island," he recalled.

Before moving to the island, Erkan was running an old bookshop in Istanbul's historical Taksim district.

After he opened Heybeli Sahaf in mid-2016, he closed his shop in Taksim a year later to focus on the shop on the island.

Inspiring Taksim antiquarian

Erkan recalled the day he was assisting his director while they were filming an old antiquarian named Oktay, who had an antiquary bookshop in Taksim, which usually remains full of international visitors to Istanbul.

Antiquarians deal with antiques or rare books.

"He had a special life story, and his life and work influenced me, and we thereafter became friends," he said.

During his university days back in Türkiye's Black Sea region, Erkan said he was very interested in books and used to sell books after class hours.

"I left filmmaking and joined an antiquary shop that belonged to Oktay's partner and worked there for three years as his apprentice," he said

Three years were enough for him to learn the job of an antiquarian, and Oktay saw it.

"He encouraged me to start my antiquarian bookshop and thus began the journey of my Taksim shop," he said.

Books in many languages