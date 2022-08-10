A Pakistan zoo has called off plans to auction 12 lions from its ever-growing pride to private buyers, saying it would instead create new enclosures for the big cats.

The auction planned for Thursday had drawn condemnation from the WWF, which urged authorities at Lahore Safari Zoo to instead re-home them with other government wildlife facilities.

"The main reason behind the auction was the lack of space," deputy director Tanvir Ahmed Janjua told AFP on Wednesday, adding officials had decided to speed up work building two new enclosures.

"Now that this issue is to be resolved soon, there is no need for the auction to take place."

Set over 200 acres, Lahore Safari Zoo is considered one of the best in the country - where zoos are known for disregarding animal welfare.

Another auction possible?