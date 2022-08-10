Greenland is losing its evergreen arctic cover, and some billionaires see an opportunity where environmentalists see disaster. Because of the ice melting, it is now easier than before to seek rare elements that are needed to manufacture electric vehicles.

Billionaires, including Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Michael Bloomberg, are backing KoBold Metals which is partnered with Bluejay Mining, to dig under Greenland's Disko Island and Nuussuaq Peninsula.

"We are looking for a deposit that will be the first- or second-largest most significant nickel and cobalt deposit in the world," Kurt House, CEO of KoBold Metals, told CNN.

A team comprising thirty geologists, geophysicists, cooks, pilots and mechanics are camped at the site where KoBold and Bluejay are reportedly seeking out the deposits.

“Crews are taking soil samples, flying drones and helicopters with transmitters to measure the electromagnetic field of the subsurface and map the layers of rock below. They're using artificial intelligence to analyze the data to pinpoint exactly where to drill as early as next summer,” CNN explains.

"It is a concern to witness the consequences and impacts from the climate changes in Greenland," Bluejay Mining CEO Bo Moller Stensgaard told CNN. "But, generally speaking, climate changes overall have made exploration and mining in Greenland easier and more accessible."

Another benefit of climate change according to Stensgaard is the ability to ship in heavy equipment and ship out metals without the ice usually clogging the waterways.