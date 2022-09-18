When newly elected Indigenous Australian parliamentarian Lidia Thorpe took her oath to office last month, she raised her fist above her head in protest and labelled Queen Elizabeth II a "colonising queen".

"It was like kneeling to the murderer," the Greens senator told the Reuters news agency this week. "I had to swear my allegiance to a colonising power that has caused so much harm to our people."

The death of Queen Elizabeth has led First Nations people from Canada to Australia and former colonies in the Caribbean to speak about their pain and marginalisation, as well as renewing calls for the removal of the monarchy as head of state in some countries.

The accession of King Charles comes amid a rise in anti-colonialism fuelled by a growing awareness of historical atrocities and a greater recognition of Indigenous culture and knowledge.

"There's rising popular consciousness around injustices around the world, what's carried out in the name of one's own nation for the exploitation of Indigenous peoples," said Veldon Coburn, an Indigenous Anishinaabe professor at the University of Ottawa, Canada.

"Almost overlapping with Queen Elizabeth's reign, from the 1950s, you also see resistance movements emerging."

Calls are growing in some Caribbean countries for reparation payments and an apology for slavery, while Canadian Indigenous leaders want the monarchy to act on a swathe of historical injustices.

Australia is on a path to give Aboriginal people a formal voice on Indigenous matters in parliament, but Thorpe contrasted the government's decision to hold a day of mourning for the Queen with the historical neglect of indigenous Australians.

"Is just another nail in the coffin in terms of how we feel and how we are treated as First Nations people," she said. "It's like we never existed."

Australia, New Zealand debate

In New Zealand, Indigenous Maori account for about 17 percent of the country's five million people. They are well represented in parliament, Maori has been made an official language and the history of British colonisation is taught in public schools.

But Maori are over-represented in prisons and state care, and the community remains the country's poorest.