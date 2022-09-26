A highly-anticipated chess match pit world champion Magnus Carlsen against Hans Niemann on September 19, 2022, at the Julius Baer Generation Cup.

But Carlsen, after Niemann opened the game as white and made his move, made one counter-move, then left the game, turning off his camera and going offline.

Spectators and commentators were left in the dark as they tried to fathom what had happened. Speculation and gossip followed.

Let’s rewind

The Julius Baer Generation Cup game took place two weeks after Niemann, 19, defeated Carlsen, 31, at the Sinquefield Cup in St. Louis on September 4, 2022.

To put things into perspective, let’s look at the two players’ stature in the chess world.

To quote Chris Karnadi writing for Polygon, “Carlsen is a five-time world champion and arguably the best chess player ever,” who has been ranked “number one for over a decade, and his peak Elo rating (a scale used to determine relative strength of players) of 2882 is the best in history.”

Karnadi also analysed Niemann’s Elo rating, which “has exploded since the pandemic from 2484 in January 2021 to 2688 at the beginning of September. His meteoric rise has surprised and impressed the chess world, and in turn added to the suspicion of foul play.”

Carlsen withdrew from the Sinquefield Cup the day after his defeat, and tweeted a cryptic video of Portuguese football coach Jose Mourinho saying “I prefer not to speak. If I speak, I am in big trouble."

Fans took Carlsen’s tweet as a suggestion that Niemann was cheating, even though there was no direct accusation from the world champion, nor any proof that Niemann was acting unethically.

The plot thickens