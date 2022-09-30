NASA and SpaceX have agreed to study the feasibility of awarding Elon Musk's company a contract to boost the Hubble Space Telescope to a higher orbit, with a goal of extending its lifespan, the US space agency said.

"A few months ago, SpaceX approached NASA with the idea for a study whether a commercial crew could help re-boost our Hubble spacecraft," NASA's chief scientist Thomas Zurbuchen told reporters on Thursday, adding the agency had agreed to the study at no cost to itself.

He stressed that the agreement with SpaceX is only for a SpaceX-funded study, and does not represent agency plans to service the telescope later on.

The renowned observatory has been operating since 1990 about 540 kilometres above Earth, in an orbit that slowly decays over time.

Hubble has no onboard propulsion to counter the small but still present atmospheric drag in this region of space, and its altitude has previously been restored during Space Shuttle missions.

The proposed new effort would involve a SpaceX Dragon capsule.

One of the main obstacles would be that the Dragon spacecraft, unlike the Space Shuttles, does not have a robotic arm and would need modifications for such a mission.