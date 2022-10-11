The spacecraft that NASA deliberately crashed into an asteroid last month succeeded in nudging the rocky moonlet out of its natural orbit - the first time humanity has altered the motion of a celestial body, NASA's chief has announced.

"This is a watershed moment for planetary defence and a watershed moment for humanity," NASA chief Bill Nelson told reporters on Tuesday, announcing the results.

Findings of telescope observations unveiled at a NASA news briefing showed that the suicide test flight of the DART spacecraft on September 26 achieved its primary objective: changing the direction of an asteroid through sheer kinetic force.

The $330 million proof-of-concept DART mission, which was seven years in development, also marked the world's first test of a planetary defence system designed to prevent a potential doomsday meteorite collision with Earth.

Shortening the trajectory