More than 600,000 tickets have been sold for the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia, hailing big demand for a host of sell-out blockbuster games.

"We're delighted that we're set to see big crowds for both the opening match of the event in Geelong this Sunday and the first weekend of the Super 12 stage in a week's time," said ICC T20 World Cup chief Michelle Enright on Friday.

"It's going to be fantastic to see full stadiums for cricket in October," she added.

The global showpiece starts on Sunday at the preliminary stage, before the big guns join in from October 22.

Seven Australian cities are hosting.