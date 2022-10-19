Qatar became the first Middle Eastern country to receive Chinese giant pandas - Suhail and Soraya - who, in true Gulf fashion, took up residence in luxury air-conditioned quarters.

Crowds of children and reporters on Wednesday watched as the four-year-old male and three-year-old female took their first steps in a temporary enclosure in a ceremony at the Al Khor park about 50 kilometres (30 miles) north of Doha.

The Chinese government sent the animals as gift to mark the World Cup that starts November 20.

China has not qualified for the event, but is a major customer for Qatar's natural gas.

Suhail, who weighs 130 kilogrammes (286 pounds), and his female partner, who is 70 kilos (154 pounds), must undergo 21 days quarantine following their arrival along with two keepers, said Al Khor's zoological director Tim Bouts.

"In a few weeks, or in a month's time, they will be ready to be shown to the world," Bouts added.

