Up to 1,600 fans of the teams that qualified for this year’s World Cup are being recruited for an all-expenses-paid trip to Qatar to sing in the opening ceremony and stay for at least two weeks promoting positive social media content about the football tournament and the host nation.

Fans from each of the 32 teams are needed for a five-minute, fan-themed section of the ceremony before Qatar plays Ecuador in the opening match on November 20.

They will perform a chant or song specific to each country, chosen by the organisers, according to documents seen by The Associated Press.

"We will share with you the chant/song selected from your country to ensure you are familiar with it," organisers told the fans.

The programme has excluded “persons with obvious political affiliation” and aims to recruit 30 to 50 supporters from each team who were able to show “their status as a purist fan,” the documents state.

“The camera will focus on each national fan group in turn,” the recruits have been told about the show at Al Bayt Stadium north of Doha.

"Be ready in your shirt, flags and scarves to cheer and shout."

READ MORE: 2022 World Cup: Qatar hit by disinformation campaign on Twitter