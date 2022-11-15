Here's what you need to know about the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which will be held in Qatar:

When does World Cup 2022 start?

* This year's World Cup in Qatar will be held from November 20-December 18.

* The tournament will begin with a Group A match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador on November 20.

* The World Cup will start a day earlier than originally scheduled to ensure hosts Qatar play the opening match.

READ MORE: Qatar offers fully paid trip to lucky fans to sing at World Cup ceremony

Which teams are taking part?

The World Cup will feature 32 teams and will begin with a group stage, with teams divided into eight groups of four.

* Group A: Qatar (host), Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

* Group B: England, Iran, United States, Wales

* Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

* Group D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia

* Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan

* Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia