FIFA has earned record revenues of $7.5 billion in the four years of commercial deals tied to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the governing body of soccer said.

FIFA revealed its earnings to officials from more than 200 of its members on Sunday. It is $1 billion more than income from the previous commercial cycle linked to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The extra income was buoyed by commercial deals with the World Cup host country.

Qatar Energy joined as a top-tier sponsor, and new third-tier sponsors include Qatari bank QNB and telecoms firm Ooredoo.

READ MORE: What makes FIFA World Cup in Qatar unique?

FIFA also added second-tier sponsor deals this year from financial platform crypto.com and a blockchain provider — its first new American sponsor in more than a decade.

Key broadcast deals for this year's World Cup were signed during Sepp Blatter’s presidency in two-tournament deals that included the Russia and Qatar tournaments. They included deals with Fox in the United States and Qatari broadcaster BeIN Sports from 2011.

New financial strategy