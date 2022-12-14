The president of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has joined the United States in blaming the climate crisis for major floods that have claimed at least 120 lives in the capital Kinshasa.

"The DRC is under pressure, but unfortunately, it's not sufficiently heard or supported," President Felix Tshisekedi told Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday as they met at a US-Africa summit in Washington.

The flooding is an example of "what we have been deploring for some time," he said.

"Support must come from countries that pollute and unfortunately trigger the harmful consequences in our countries that lack the means to protect themselves."

Blinken offered condolences for the deaths, saying the flooding was "further evidence of the challenges we are facing with climate and something we need to work on together."

Despite a series of international conferences, scientists say the planet is far off course from meeting a UN-blessed goal of checking warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

