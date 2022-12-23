Blaise Matuidi, a World Cup winner with France in 2018, has said he is retiring, a year after he last played.

The 35-year-old, who started on the France team that won the World Cup final in Russia in 2018, had been omitted from Inter Miami's squad for this season.

"I've decided to end my career as a professional footballer," he said in a video on YouTube on Friday.

Matuidi won Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain and Serie A with Juventus after spending time with Saint-Etienne and Toulouse.

He made 84 international appearances, scoring nine times before his final Les Bleus game in 2019.