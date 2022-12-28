POLITICS
Mavericks beat Knicks with Doncic's historic triple-double success in NBA
Twenty-three-year-old Luka Doncic becomes the youngest basketball player in US's top basketball league to take the record from one of the all-time legends Wilt Chamberlain.
Doncic posted his seventh triple-double with the highest rebound in his career. / AP
December 28, 2022

Dallas star Luka Doncic has rewritten the NBA record book with a stunning 60-point triple-double, carrying the Mavericks to a wild 126-121 overtime victory over the New York Knicks.

On Tuesday's game, Doncic added 21 rebounds and 10 assists, becoming the first player in NBA history with a triple-double featuring at least 60 points and 20 rebounds.

Doncic is the seventh player to record a 50-point tripe-double in the NBA, while the Slovenian 23-year-old becomes the youngest to achieve the feat, taking the record from one of the all-time greats Wilt Chamberlain.

James Harden scored 60 points with 10 rebounds and 11 assists in a game for Houston in 2018.

"He's special," Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said of Slovenian star Doncic, who also had two steals and a blocked shot in the contest.

"For a player to do something that's never been done before — it's hard to do," Kidd said. "There's been some great players before him."

'I just threw it up'

Doncic posted his career-high in rebounds and notched his seventh triple-double of the season to help Dallas rally for the win.

The Knicks, led by 33 points from Quentin Grimes, were up by nine with 33.9 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, but Dallas out-scored them 12-3 to close the period.

Doncic tied it up with one second remaining, coming up with the rebound of his own intentionally missed free throw and rising through a crowd of players to drain a game-tying jump shot.

"I think it was just kind of lucky," the 23-year-old said. "I just threw it up."

Doncic scored seven of the Mavericks' 11 points in overtime as they sealed the win, and departed the court to a massive ovation from the Dallas crowd.

"I'm tired as hell," Doncic said as he was corralled for an on-court television interview.

READ MORE:LeBron becomes first active NBA player worth $1 billion

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
