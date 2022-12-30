As Covid-19 infections surge in China, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC is considering sampling wastewater taken from international aircraft to track any emerging new variants, the agency told the Reuters news agency.

Such a policy would offer a better solution to tracking the virus and slowing its entry into the United States than new travel restrictions announced this week by the US and other countries, which require mandatory negative Covid tests for travellers from China, Reuters reported on Thursday, quoting three infectious disease experts.

Travel restrictions, such as mandatory testing, have so far failed to significantly curb the spread of Covid and function largely as optics, said Dr. Michael Osterholm, an infectious disease expert at the University of Minnesota.

"They seem to be essential from a political standpoint. I think each government feels like they will be accused of not doing enough to protect their citizens if they don't do these," he said.

The United States this week also expanded its voluntary genomic sequencing program at airports, adding Seattle and Los Angeles to the programme. That brings the total number of airports gathering information from positive tests to seven.

But experts said that may not provide a meaningful sample size.

A better solution would be testing wastewater from airlines, which would offer a clearer picture of how the virus is mutating, given China's lack of data transparency, said Dr Eric Topol, a genomics expert and director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute in La Jolla, California.

Getting wastewater off planes from China "would be a very good tactic," Topol said, adding that it's important that the United States upgrade its surveillance tactics "because of China being so unwilling to share its genomic data."

'Valuable wastewater surveillance'

China has said criticism of its Covid statistics is groundless and downplayed the risk of new variants, saying it expects mutations to be more infectious but less severe.

Still, doubts over official Chinese data have prompted many places, including the United States, Italy and Japan, to impose new testing rules on Chinese visitors as Beijing lifted travel controls.

Airplane wastewater analysis is among several options the CDC is considering to help slow the introduction of new variants into the United States from other countries, CDC spokesperson Kristen Nordlund said in an email.