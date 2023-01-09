POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Wales captain Gareth Bale retires from football
The five-time Champions League winner released a statement to bid farewell to Welsh fans, saying his decision to retire from international football had been "by far the hardest of my career."
Wales captain Gareth Bale retires from football
After six seasons in the Premier League, Bale was signed by Real Madrid for a fee reported by British media as a world record of $107.45 million. / AP Archive
January 9, 2023

Wales and Los Angeles FC winger Gareth Bale has decided to end his playing career at the age of 33.

"After careful and thoughtful consideration, I announce my immediate retirement from club and international football," Bale said on Twitter on Monday.

"I feel incredibly fortunate to have realised my dream of playing the sport I love. It has truly given me some of the best moments of my life.

"The highest of highs over 17 seasons, that will be impossible to replicate, no matter what the next chapter has in store for me."

Bale played a Wales record of 111 games for his country and was a five-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid. 

He helped the Welsh reach the 2016 and 2020 Euros before leading them in their first World Cup since 1958 at Qatar 2022.

READ MORE: What makes FIFA World Cup in Qatar unique?

Bidding farewell

Bale started his senior career at then-Championship side Southampton, which introduced the 17-year-old to professional football before he moved to Tottenham Hotspur two years later.

Recommended

After six seasons in the Premier League, Bale was signed by Real Madrid for a fee reported by British media as a world record of $107.45 million (100 million euros).

"From my very first touch at Southampton to my last with LAFC and everything in between, shaped a club career that I have immense pride and gratitude for," Bale added.

"Playing for and captaining my country 111 times has truly been a dream come true."

The player released a separate statement to bid farewell to the Welsh fans and team, saying his decision to retire from international football had been "by far the hardest of my career."

"The fortune of being Welsh and being selected to play for and captain Wales, has given me something incomparable to anything else I've experienced.

"I am honoured and humbled to have been able to play a part in the history of this incredible country, to have felt the support and passion of the red wall, and together (we) have been to unexpected and amazing places.

"I shared a dressing room with boys that became brothers, and back room staff that became family."

READ MORE: Gareth Bale confirms move to MLS leaders Los Angeles FC

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
'We are a resilient people': Mansour backs two-state solution as Gaza peace plan gains traction
By Sadiq S Bhat
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Trump says he'll send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle 'domestic terrorists'
Nations vie to host UN and its agencies amid funding crisis stemming from US cuts
By Baba Umar
'This is not organised': WFP admits Gaza food aid distribution has collapsed
By Sadiq S Bhat
Iran recalls ambassadors to Europe as Pezeshkian downplays UN sanctions snapback
Syria opens candidate registration for first parliamentary elections since Assad’s fall
US to revoke Colombian president's visa over 'incendiary actions' during pro-Palestine protest in NY
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
South Korea asks Trump to act as 'peacemaker' with North Korea
Venezuela urges UN support against US 'military threat'