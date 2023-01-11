For many around the world, the first of January marks the beginning of the new year in accordance with the western Gregorian calendar.

But while China has adopted the same timeline for official and business purposes, the traditional lunar calendar remains widely celebrated within the country. It is even growing in popularity in other parts of the world, and not just in countries where there's a significant presence of the centuries-old Chinese diaspora.

Today, an estimated two billion people celebrate the Lunar New Year mostly in East Asia, with fireworks and light shows to say goodbye to the past year and ward off the bad, and welcome a new and auspicious year.

The beginning of the Lunar New Year changes each year as it is based on a lunisolar calendar, meaning the calendar is built on the phases of the moon — with 12 phases of approximately 29 days — ending up in an annual cycle of around 354 days.

The first day of the lunar year corresponds to the first new moon of the lunar calendar, which occurs sometime in late January to early February.

When is Lunar New Year 2023?

Lunar New Year in 2023 starts on January 22.

How long is Lunar New Year celebration?

Lunar New Year lasts for several days. This year, it starts on January 22, when the new moon emerges, and ends on February 5, the day of the full moon.

The first day of Lunar New Year is called the Spring Festival, and the final day is the Lantern Festival.

What is the animal symbol for the Lunar New Year 2023?

Lunar New Year 2023 is represented by the Water Rabbit.

The lunar calendar follows a 12-year cycle and each year is represented by an animal based on the Chinese Zodiac.

The order of the Chinese Zodiac according to the animal symbol is as follows:

Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog, Pig.

Each 12-year cycle also follows the five elements of nature arranged in order: Wood, Fire, Earth, Metal, Water

The last rabbit year, for example, was in 2011. And it was called a Metal Rabbit. But the next Water Rabbit year will not occur until 60 years after or in 2083.

Last year, 2022, was the Year of the Water Tiger, while 2020 was the Year of the Rat, which was considered as inauspicious and also coincided with the emergence of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

Who celebrates Lunar New Year?

Lunar New Year is celebrated throughout many East Asian cultures, most notably, China.