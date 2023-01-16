POLITICS
2 MIN READ
History as Chinese man wins for first time at Australian Open
Shang beat Germany's Oscar Otte in nearly three hours extraordinary match in Australia.
History as Chinese man wins for first time at Australian Open
China's Shang Juncheng hits a return against Germany's Oscar Otte / AFP
January 16, 2023

Teenager Shang Juncheng has created a slice of history by becoming the first male Chinese player to win an Australian Open main draw singles match.

The 17-year-old, a qualifier, battled past Germany's Oscar Otte on Monday by 6-2, 6-4, 6-7 (2/7), 7-5 in nearly three hours of intense tennis to progress.

After saving two break points in the opening set, he did not face another as he sealed the win on his third match point.

His reward is a tough second-round encounter with either American 16th seed Frances Tiafoe or another German, Daniel Altmaier.

In addition to the significance of the result for China, Shang also achieved several personal milestones - aside from notching his first major win, he also earned his first tour-level win in four tries.

Recommended

Australia open

Shang, the youngest player in the men's draw, is leading a historic charge in Melbourne with three male Chinese players competing at any Grand Slam main draw since the Open era began in 1968.

He is joined by fellow Chinese Zhang Zhizhen and Wu Yibing.

There are seven Chinese women in the singles draw, led by the veteran Zhang Shuai, who is ranked 22 in the world.

The retired Li Na remains China's best-ever player after she won the French Open in 2011 and Australian Open three years later.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
'We are a resilient people': Mansour backs two-state solution as Gaza peace plan gains traction
By Sadiq S Bhat
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Trump says he'll send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle 'domestic terrorists'
Nations vie to host UN and its agencies amid funding crisis stemming from US cuts
By Baba Umar
'This is not organised': WFP admits Gaza food aid distribution has collapsed
By Sadiq S Bhat
Iran recalls ambassadors to Europe as Pezeshkian downplays UN sanctions snapback
Syria opens candidate registration for first parliamentary elections since Assad’s fall
US to revoke Colombian president's visa over 'incendiary actions' during pro-Palestine protest in NY
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
South Korea asks Trump to act as 'peacemaker' with North Korea
Venezuela urges UN support against US 'military threat'